Sarvjeet Singh Virk, the co-founder and managing director of Shoonya by Finvasia, believes the Budget 2024 will be growth-oriented, focusing on advancing India's digital public infrastructure. He expects more initiatives to support Viksit Bharat's goal of fostering entrepreneurship, employment, and technological prowess. In an interview with Mint, Virk also shared his views on markets and his rate-cut outlook. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Edited excerpts: What are your key expectations from the Union Budget 2024? Do you expect growth-oriented measures or populist ones? As we approach Budget 2024, we anticipate a continued focus on advancing India's digital public infrastructure, which is essential for achieving the $5 trillion economy dream.

The fintech industry will continue to innovate with robust government support.

After the Interim Budget, the outlook has been positive with initiatives like Startup India, a ₹1 lakh crore corpus, and 50-year interest-free loans for research and innovation. This support will boost the tech sector and startup community.

Reducing the fiscal deficit to 5.1 per cent of GDP by 2025-26 and investing in deep tech for defence, infrastructure, and air connectivity to tier 2 and 3 cities showcased a holistic and forward-looking approach. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I look forward to more initiatives supporting developed India and Viksit Bharat, fostering entrepreneurship, employment, and technological prowess.

What is your assessment of India's economic growth for the current financial year? India's FY 2024-25 economic growth looks promising, with forecasts hovering around 7.2 per cent.

A normal monsoon and improving rural demand are expected to support growth further and stabilise inflation.

The final outcome hinges on the government's ability to navigate these challenges.

While the current outlook is positive, staying informed about yearly developments is essential, as the economic landscape can be dynamic.

What is your medium-term outlook for the Indian stock market? The Indian stock market looks positive in the medium term, with some volatility.

Large and mid-caps stocks seem less volatile from a medium-term outlook.

Given the interest rate decreases, small and micro-cap stocks can also have a positive outlook.

Inflationary pressures have eased a bit, which may call for rate cuts in the foreseeable future.

Such an action will see a spurt in demand and supply, so mid-cap and micro-cap stocks can perform well in such a scenario.

Automobile and auto ancillary, defence, infrastructure, energy, capital goods, cement, railways, FMCG, and the banking and financial sectors are some of the sectors that showcase potential in the medium term.

However, thorough research and detailed analysis are necessary before investing in the stock market.

A favourable budget can further boost the market, which has already touched new highs since the election results were out.

Investors are also looking forward to rate cuts by the central bank.

One, foreign investors will turn towards the equity market, and India, one of the brightest spots now, will attract them further.

Secondly, with rate cuts, both demand and supply can surge, boosting the business environment and the economy.

With favourable monsoon predictions this year, food inflation can be checked, which can be positive for the market.

When can the US Fed and RBI start cutting rates? What could be the magnitude of rate reduction? Inflation has been easing over time; thus, RBI and Fed have held the rates for some time now.

If inflation continues to come down, then by the end of FY25, we can expect a cut in the interest rates, but it may not be of huge magnitude.

Maybe a 25 to 50 bps cut will take the 6.50 per cent repo rate down to 6.25 per cent or 6 per cent by the end of FY25.

The number of retail investors in the Indian market has sharply risen. What are the reasons behind this surge, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 regions? The Indian stock market is experiencing a surge in retail investor participation, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, driven by several factors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Increased awareness and financial literacy, propelled by the digital revolution, have made investment information and platforms more accessible through smartphones and the Internet.

This accessibility, coupled with a shift in mindset away from traditional investments like gold and real estate, has fostered interest in stock market opportunities.

Economic factors also play a role, with low interest rates on traditional savings options making the stock market more attractive for higher returns and a bullish sentiment surrounding the Indian economy bolstering investor confidence.

Sociological factors, including the fear of missing out (FOMO) driven by social media and aspirations for a better lifestyle among the growing middle class, further encourage participation.

How is Shoonya emerging as one of the fastest-growing brokerage platforms? Shoonya is rapidly becoming one of India's fastest-growing brokerage platforms by leveraging several key factors.

In the month of May, we were 27th on the list of top brokers in India. Our true zero-commission trading model eliminates all trading fees and commissions, making it a cost-effective option, especially for new investors and those with smaller portfolios.

Our focus on technology, featuring user-friendly mobile apps and online platforms, caters to India's growing tech-savvy population, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Additionally, we have partnered with I Know First - a data-powered, signal-based analysis feature that provides valuable guidance to investors.

We offer access to data-driven signal analysis for 1,500 Indian scripts, including large, mid, and small-cap stocks, along with predictions for key Indian indices from NSE and BSE.

Our deep learning algorithms generate colour-coded signals, making market interpretation straightforward. Each prediction includes a confidence indicator, clarifying the reliability of stock forecasts.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

