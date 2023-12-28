Satish Menon , Executive Director of Geojit Financial Services underscores the exact nature of the Budget 2024 cannot be predicted at this stage. However, he expects new initiatives to boost manufacturing in India and government expenditure on Infra to flourish. In an interview with Mint, Menon also shares his views on the market and the sectors he is positive about. Edited excerpts:

Do you think the Budget 2024 could be a populist Budget ahead of the General Election?

Our understanding is that the final budget will be after the general election, and the February Budget will act as a provisional one.

Consequently, it is premature to predict the exact nature of the Budget at this stage.

However, we anticipate that the current government will hold the position and continue its progressive budget, aligning with the customary agenda of the reformist government.

What are the key things, from the stock market perspective, to watch out for in Budget 2024?

The government’s fiscal deficit has increased due to pro-growth and subsidy initiatives taken during the pandemic period.

Hence the intention will be to curb the deficit.

At the same time, we expect growth to be on the agenda of the government.

We expect new initiatives to boost manufacturing in India and government expenditure on Infra to flourish.

Nifty 50 is set to end 2023 with a double-digit gain. How do you see the domestic market's performance in 2023? What are the key challenges ahead?

We expect Nifty to provide a return of nearly 10 to 12 per cent in the calendar year 2024 (CY24).

Currently, we are assured of a positive first half of the year 2023 (H1CY24) in anticipation of a pre-election rally as the domestic, political and global market environment is suitable.

The performance of Nifty in the second half hinges on the election outcome and the corporate earnings.

Today’s key challenges are that the ongoing performance of the global market is stretched, on a short-term basis, in anticipation of a deep cut in interest rates.

It is a bit early to expect that because inflation is forecast to be above the long-term average in 2024.

Domestically, the effect of El Nino is a pressing challenge.

Food prices are already elevating, impacting CPI and rural demand, which is negative for agriculture and the FMCG sector.

The RBI may not be able to cut rates before June - July 2024 due to elevated CPI.

Despite concerns, Nifty IT is going to end the year with decent gains. Is the worst behind for the IT sector?

We have a neutral rating on the sector, as global tech spending in CY24 is forecast to be muted, which is in line with the reduced industry guidance for FY24–25.

While the valuations are still above the long-term average, indicating a subdued performance in the short to medium term.

The rally during 2023 is spurred by optimism about AI-based opportunities, green shoots in US IT spending and hope that the Fed will cut interest rates in 2024.

We do estimate a gradual change in industry outlook over the next two to three quarters, led by cost optimisation measures and new deal wins from the new technologies.

We suggest an accumulation strategy with a focus on large-cap IT companies.

What sectors are you positive about for 2024?

We are optimistic about the capital goods, infrastructure, cement, and renewables sectors, driven by the manufacturing story in India.

For the long term, we remain bullish on export-centric sectors such as pharma and chemicals, though realisations are forecasted to be subdued in the medium term.

Our positive stance also extends to power and real estate on a long-term basis, yet heightened valuations pose short to medium-term concerns, leading to a neutral rating.

We are negative on FMCG in the short-term and neutral on metals and auto due to high valuation and the likelihood of a slowdown in global and rural demand.

What is your view on the Indian economy? How do you see the inflation and growth trajectory panning out in 2024?

India’s economic growth is on an upward trajectory constantly. The world economy is slowing down while we are upsizing, it tells all.

Now, a GDP growth forecast of 6 to 7 per cent is a base for the Indian economy and as the global economy stabilises, India can grow even more than 8 per cent.

Domestic inflation is forecasted to be elevated in 2024 due to the El Nino effect, and a lot will depend on the 2024 monsoon.

The moderation in crude prices is limiting the upside momentum of inflation.

We expect GDP growth of 7 per cent in FY24 and 6.5 per cent in FY25.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of the expert, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

