Budget 2024: Expect new initiatives to boost manufacturing, says Satish Menon of Geojit Financial Services
Satish Menon, Executive Director of Geojit Financial Services underscores the exact nature of the Budget 2024 cannot be predicted at this stage. However, he expects new initiatives to boost manufacturing in India and government expenditure on Infra to flourish. In an interview with Mint, Menon also shares his views on the market and the sectors he is positive about. Edited excerpts: