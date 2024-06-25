Budget 2024: Motilal Oswal expects fiscal deficit target may be lowered to 5% for FY25, spending could be hiked
In Budget 2025, Motilal Oswal believes that the new government will largely retain its tax and non-debt capital receipt projections, including disinvestment, as presented during the Interim Budget in February.
With the elections concluded, ministries allocated, and the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha underway, the stock market's focus has shifted to policy announcements and the upcoming Union Budget in July.