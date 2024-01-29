 Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Auto, FMCG, IT, Agriculture, Salaried class and more sectors their wishlist | Mint
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Auto, FMCG, IT, Agriculture, Salaried class and more sectors their wishlist
LIVE UPDATES

Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Auto, FMCG, IT, Agriculture, Salaried class and more sectors their wishlist

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: As anticipation builds for the upcoming Budget 2024 in India, a diverse array of sectors eagerly await FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements and fiscal policies that will shape their respective landscapes. 

Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the halwa ceremony to mark the commencement of the final stage of preparations for Interim Union Budget 2024 in New Delhi on January 24. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: From agriculture, infrastructure, and healthcare to education, finance, and manufacturing, each sector carries its own set of expectations for allocations and reforms. The fiscal agenda, these sectors collectively voice their aspirations for a budget that fosters growth, innovation, and societal well-being.

29 Jan 2024, 08:03:54 AM IST

Budget 2024 Expectations Live: Insurance company shares wishlist

“In the upcoming budget, we anticipate that the finance minister will exempt insurance policies from GST, which will bring down insurance premiums. This step will increase insurance affordability and help fulfill Prime Minister Modi’s dream of insurance for all Indians by 2047. Additionally, we expect the government to increase the tax exemption limit under 80C, which will encourage savings, promote insurance coverage, and stimulate economic growth. Various studies have shown that increased insurance penetration multiplies the economy by reducing overall financial distress and making long-term growth capital available to important nation-building industries," Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder InsuranceDekho, opined.

