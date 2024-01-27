Budget 2024 Expectations LIVE: MSMEs require reduction in risks MSMEs in sectors like automotive, electronics, industrial, and electrical machinery, and chemicals, require the reduction of risks in capital flows, according to consultancy firm Deloitte. "This sector has the talent and risk-taking appetite and can play a big role in strengthening India's capabilities even in critical sectors such as semiconductors, space technology, defence, and medical equipment," Puneet Kaura, Chairman of CII Delhi State and MD & CEO of Samtel Avionics, told PTI, pointing out towards the lack of timely credit to MSMEs at competitive costs. “From the perspective of the IT and Tech industry, the forthcoming Union budget is the right platform to consider expediting Government expenditures directed towards the creation and improvement of digital public goods, with a particular emphasis on domains like healthcare, education, agriculture, and MSMEs," said Devroop Dhar, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Primus Partners.

Budget 2024 Expectations LIVE: Financial inclusion in focus for MSMEs “We anticipate a budget that prioritises financial inclusion and ease of doing business, fostering a conducive environment for growth. Measures such as simplified regulatory procedures and reduced compliance burdens can empower startups and MSMEs, promoting a more agile and competitive landscape," said Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-founder, of Biz2X and Biz2Credit. Signifying affordable credit as the cornerstone for MSME, he advocated for the need for incentivisation of lending rates, credit guarantee schemes, and increased funding channels to enhance financial resilience. “In alignment with the digital era, investments in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and skill development are essential for the sustainable growth of startups and MSMEs. A comprehensive budget addressing these expectations will not only fortify their financial foundations but also propel these sectors to play a more significant role in driving economic recovery and job creation," he added. "Lack of competition in the banking sector (75 percent of banks being public sector) and weak regulatory institutions, which have not been very successful in ensuring customer centredness of banks, and near-defunct grievance redressal mechanism (Office of Banking Ombudsman) all coalesce into an unhappy experience for an ordinary MSME owner with the banks -- whether private or public," said FISME Secretary General Anil Bhardwaj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget 2024 Expectations LIVE: MSME sector hopes for enhanced availability of credit, increased funding channels Considered as the backbone of the Indian economy, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector consists of 29.15% of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) till 2021-22. For the sector to unleash its fullest potential and increase its contribution to the Indian economy greater availability of institutional credit is the need of the hour. In the upcoming interim budget Industry experts are hoping for incentivised lending rates, credit guarantee schemes, and increased funding channels to enhance financial resilience for the MSME sector. Read more here

Budget 2024 Expectations LIVE: Real estate pre-budget expectations Payal Thaker, Partner, Indirect Tax, BDO India feels certain areas of concerns that can be addressed relating to the real estate sector are as under: 1. The developers should be allowed the option to choose between payment of GST at a concessional rate without input tax credit (ITC) or payment of GST at a higher tax rate and availing ITC for residential projects. 2. In addition, while the Government had appealed against a judgment allowing ITC on the goods and services used for the construction of commercial real estate projects (malls or offices etc) which are leased, the industry would look forward to a policy decision to allow the ITC in such cases, since such inputs are clearly used for provision of output supply of leasing. 3. Further, a clarification that various transfers of various land-related rights, such as leasehold rights, transfer of development rights (‘TDR’), and floor space index (‘FSI’) on premium are outside the purview of GST would also be welcome. 4. Construction services provided without any consideration to tenants/ society members and slum dwellers in connection to redevelopment should be free from GST implications. 5. Affordable residential apartments should be defined basis the carpet area of the apartment and not basis gross amount charged, since in metro cities, the value of apartments can be significantly higher due to high land costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget 2024 Expectations LIVE: Auto sector pre-budget expectations Gyanendra Tripathi, Partner & Leader, Western Region, Indirect Tax, BDO India believes the automotive sector currently has the most complex tax structure with multiple customs duties (ranging from 7.5 percent to 100 percent basic customs; GST ranging from 12 to 28 percent and Compensation cess ranging from 0 to 22 percent). "Some level of rate rationalization is expected to reduce the interpretative issues and litigations. The Electric Vehicles (EVs) industry has been representing for a reduction in the GST rate on parts/ components used in the manufacture of EVs (attracting GST at 18 percent / 28 percent) as well as on batteries (leviable to 18 percent GST) to 5 percent. This would address the current issue of the accumulation of input tax credits (ITC) by EV manufacturers. In addition, the EV industry is also looking for an extension of FAME subsidies, clarity of tax treatment on EV charging, eligibility of ITC on setting up of the charging stations, and a GST rate reduction on entry-level two-wheelers. Lastly, the auto component manufacturers are looking for a uniform tax rate on the parts, ideally 18 percent, to avoid the disputes arising from differential rates of tax," he said.