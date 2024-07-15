Explore
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Aviation sector expert reflects on Budget 2024's impact
LIVE UPDATES

Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Aviation sector expert reflects on Budget 2024's impact

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23. 

India eagerly awaits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 presentation on July 23rd.Premium
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: As anticipation builds, various sectors are expressing their expectations and demands for this significant Budget, which President Murmu has described as potentially "historic." Stay tuned to Financial Express Online for comprehensive live coverage of all Budget-related news. 

15 Jul 2024, 09:14:20 AM IST

Budget 2024 Expectations Live: Vehant Technologies' CEO Reflects on Budget 2024's Impact on India's Aviation Sector and Security Enhancements

Kapil Bardeja, CEO and Co-Founder, of Vehant Technologies, said, "Looking ahead to the forthcoming budget, the recent election results provide a unique opportunity to reflect on India's evolving aviation industry. The interim Budget 2024, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to double airports to 149 and introduce 517 new air routes, highlighting a commitment to infrastructure as a driver of economic growth. A significant trend in recent budget allocations is the emphasis on modernization and indigenization. The government's "Make in India" initiative has spurred the development and production of advanced technologies to enhance security within the country. There is a significant increase in budget allocation and this increase aims to tackle the changing security challenges and ensure the armed forces are fully equipped to handle any threat. This development not only promises to elevate passenger experience but also significantly boost tourism and create myriad economic opportunities. We are excited to contribute to this new chapter in India's aviation story, ensuring security and seamless travel for all."

