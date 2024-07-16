Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: As the Union Budget 2024 approaches, various sectors are abuzz with expectations for significant policy shifts and financial allocations. The real estate industry hopes for renewed tax reliefs and infrastructure investments, while the financial sector looks forward to grants for Bank Mitras. Environmental sustainability advocates urge for substantial funding to combat climate change, and the education sector anticipates a boost in teacher training and digital infrastructure. Taxation experts suggest increased personal deductions and GST simplification, whereas the banking sector eyes privatization and consumer tax relief. Budget 2024 is anticipated to play a crucial role in sustaining the country's growth trajectory. Given that this is the first Union Budget following the Lok Sabha elections, there are expectations that Sitharaman may introduce income tax relief measures, aiming to increase disposable income for both the common man and the middle class. The Modi government is also likely to maintain its emphasis on capital expenditure, particularly in infrastructure development, to propel GDP growth.
Budget 2024 Expectations Live: Real Estate Sector's Anticipations Ahead of Union Budget 2024-25
Kaushal Agarwal, Chairman of The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, and Heeralal Doshi, Founder and Chairman at Kinjal Group, express optimism for potential policy shifts in the real estate sector. They highlight the need for tax policy adjustments and incentives aimed at homeowners and developers, with expectations for continued infrastructure investment under the Modi 3.0 administration.