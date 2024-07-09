Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Healthcare, Fintech, Agritech, Green Energy and other sectoral expectations

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:34 AM IST

Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Budget 2024 is set to be tabled on July 23, and anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. Stay tuned to our live blog for real-time updates on the budget announcements. In this Livemint blog, experts share their expectations from the upcoming budget,