Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: On February 1, 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the final Budget under the current Narendra Modi government. Given that this Budget is ahead of the Lok Sabha elections year, it is expected to be an Interim Budget or a Vote on Account. The key question looms: will Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveil significant relief measures for income tax payers and salaried individuals? Speculations abound regarding potential revisions to income tax slab rates for FY 2025, impacting both the old and the new income tax regimes. Will there be efforts to enhance the attractiveness of the new income tax regime for taxpayers? In the previous year's Budget, FM Sitharaman instituted substantial changes in the new income tax regime, now the default tax structure. Furthermore, a historic capital expenditure was announced to stimulate economic growth. Follow Mint Online for live coverage of Budget 2024 expectations spanning various sectors.
“The past year has been extremely exciting for the travel & tourism sector; especially with the government’s increasing focus on boosting domestic & inbound travel. India is on track to be the fastest-growing aviation market in the world in the next decade. The rising trend of domestic air travel from tier 2,3,4 cities is encouraging, and we hope to see the budget continue to allocate resources for the development of infrastructure, technology, and safety measures at existing and new airports in these cities under the UDAN scheme," Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder & Group CEO, ixigo, said.
“ Spiritual tourism is poised to be a key focus this year, and we anticipate more measures aimed at enhancing infrastructure, and accessibility, including last-mile connectivity in spiritual and cultural hubs across India. The Indian Government has been actively developing religious destinations and pilgrimage centers to encourage spiritual tourism under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD Scheme). This effort has led to a remarkable transformation in Varanasi's tourism sector, primarily driven by the revitalized Kashi Vishwanath corridor and the Central government's renewed commitment to promoting religious tourism. Since its opening in December 2021, Kashi Vishwanath Dham has attracted an unprecedented 100 million visitors. In contrast, the number of visitors had previously been a mere 8 million before the renovations," he added.
"Similarly, it is anticipated that with the recent inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the recent launch of the new Ayodhya airport, Ayodhya may attract similar footfalls of visitors. Such steps will undoubtedly improve connectivity in regions where trains or buses may be the primary mode of transportation. Furthermore, considering that aviation turbine fuel (ATF) constitutes a significant portion of operational costs for airlines, any waivers or support for the airline sector would greatly benefit the industry. Bringing the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) cost down to pre-pandemic levels presents significant opportunities for India's aviation sector, serving as a crucial factor in improving air travel accessibility," Bajpai explained.
“With the 2024 Union Budget looming on the horizon, Greaves Cotton anticipates a nuanced approach by the Government to balance fiscal responsibility with investments in the economy to stimulate economic growth. In addition to social welfare initiatives to improve the ease of living of our populace, the company expects measures to boost consumption and an enabling environment to drive both private and corporate investments in the economy. Being an engineering major, Greaves is anticipating continued thrust on making India a manufacturing powerhouse, deeper investments in Infrastructure development and continued policy support in new-age industries like fuel agnostic and clean mobility, Electronics, and Sensors, amongst others, to enable India's leapfrog to the future," Nagesh Basavanhalli, Non-Executive Vice Chairman, Greaves Cotton Ltd, said.
