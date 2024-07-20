Budget 2024 Expectations Live: With the new government's full Union Budget 2024 set to be announced on July 23, expectation are soaring. The focus remains on potential tax reforms that could impact individuals and businesses. Key anticipated changes include an increase in the basic exemption limit. There is also speculation about raising the standard deduction limit. We take a look at what India's middle class and corporate class expect from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Budget 2024 Expectations Live: Founder and CEO at GlobalGyan Leadership Academy, Srinivasa Addepalli, giving his wishlist from the upcoming Union Budget said, “ Government support in incentivizing internships and apprenticeships will be pivotal in equipping our workforce with practical experience and readiness for employment upon graduation."
He added, “Encouraging investments in skill certifications and leadership development programs through tax relief measures can significantly boost individual and enterprise readiness for future challenges."
Budget 2024 Expectations Live: CEO at Officenet, Sonali Chowdhry listed expectations of the manufacturing sector from the Union Budget and said, "We anticipate policies and interventions that will encourage the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including advanced Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS).
She highlighted that Government support in facilitating the adoption of latest technologies is crucial, as it will not only improve productivity but also ensure the sector's global competitiveness. She added, "We look forward to initiatives that propel the manufacturing industry towards a new era of growth and sustainability, making India a formidable player on the world stage."
Budget 2024 Expectations Live: Partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, Poonam Sen Gupta unveiled expectations of the Indian aviation industry from the upcoming Union Budget, highlighting that there is a need for substantial budget allocation to upgrade airport facilities and manage rising footfalls.
Pointing to overburdened airports she emphasised that they require urgent infrastructure improvements, including additional runways, enhanced non-aeronautical facilities, and AI-powered systems for smoother passenger experiences.
She said, “The government must introduce policies to enhance Pilot Training Institutes and establish new training facilities, including flight simulation centers through private investment."
Some key issues are:
- Priority sector lending and a sectoral fund to prevent airline closures due to bad debt.
- Enhancing domestic maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities.
- Reduced royalties and eased customs duties on aircraft parts to boost local MRO activities.
- Inclusion of Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) in the GST regime to lower costs.
- Passing of the Draft Protection and Enforcement of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill 2022 for consistency with international laws.
- Amendments to the Open Sky Policy to remove barriers for Indian cargo operators.
Budget 2024 Expectations Live: Co-Founder and CEO, Biz2Credit and Biz2X, Rohit Arora giving his wishlist for the Fintech sector from the upcoming Union Budget said, “Measures such as simplified regulatory procedures and reduced compliance burdens can empower startups and MSMEs."
He emphasised that we need to address the current challenges in Fintech that include policy inconsistencies and frequent regulatory changes, to ensure long-term stability and growth. He added, “Targeted efforts to create jobs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities will address employment gaps and stimulate economic development across the country."
Some other key points in his wishlist are as under:
- Promote Global Capability Centers (GCCs) with incentives for high-end job creation and upskilling will position India as a global leader in technology and innovation.
- Enhancing digital infrastructure, expand financial inclusion, and bridge the digital divide.
Agrawal does not expect significant “overhauls" in the income tax regime in the upcoming Union Budget 2024, but does anticipate announcements aimed at consolidating the tax system for stability, and progressing towards the implementation of the Direct Tax Code. Drawing parallels with the GST's impact on indirect taxation, Agrawal expects the Direct Tax Code to simplify the tax structure and alleviate the tax burden.
He advocates for enhancing the I-T slab limits to alleviate tax liabilities for the middle class; and views raising the rebate limit as a “strategic move" to encourage taxpayers to transition to the new regime.