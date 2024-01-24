 Budget 2024 expectations LIVE Updates: ITR, tax slabs, HRA, Auto, healthcare and other sectors voice their wishlist | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 15:54:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.10 -2.84%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.90 0.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 605.05 -4.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 800.40 -2.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,427.60 -3.45%
Business News/ Budget / Budget Expectations/  Budget 2024 expectations LIVE Updates: ITR, tax slabs, HRA, Auto, healthcare and other sectors voice their wishlist
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Budget 2024 expectations LIVE Updates: ITR, tax slabs, HRA, Auto, healthcare and other sectors voice their wishlist

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2024, 07:57 AM IST
Livemint

Pre-Budget 2024 expectations: With the Union Budget 2024 just around the corner, all eyes are on the Finance Minister's briefcase to see what it holds for various sectors crucial to India's growth and development. 

Pre-Budget 2024 expectations: This year's budget is expected to be an interim budget owing to the upcoming elections (Bloomberg)Premium
Pre-Budget 2024 expectations: This year's budget is expected to be an interim budget owing to the upcoming elections (Bloomberg)

Pre-Budget 2024 expectations: As anticipation builds for the upcoming Budget 2024 in India, a diverse array of sectors eagerly await FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements and fiscal policies that will shape their respective landscapes. From agriculture, infrastructure, and healthcare to education, finance, and manufacturing, each sector carries its own set of expectations for allocations and reforms. The fiscal agenda, these sectors collectively voice their aspirations for a budget that fosters growth, innovation, and societal well-being.

24 Jan 2024, 07:57:00 AM IST

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue