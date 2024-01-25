Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: With the forthcoming Budget 2024 in India generating heightened anticipation, a wide spectrum of sectors looks forward to the announcements and fiscal policies from FM Nirmala Sitharaman that will influence their unique domains. Ranging from agriculture, infrastructure, and healthcare to education, finance, and manufacturing, each sector harbors specific expectations regarding allocations and reforms. United in their fiscal agenda, these sectors express their collective aspirations for a budget that propels growth, fosters innovation, and enhances societal well-being.
Budget 2024 Expectations Live: EV sector calls for encouragement for potential investors
“As the electric vehicle (EV) industry gears up for substantial growth in the coming years, it is imperative for the government to foster a supportive ecosystem. To stimulate investment opportunities, there should be encouragement for potential investors, coupled with essential reductions in GST rates for electric vehicles and charging stations. Additionally, easing the burden on the industry can be achieved through a decrease in import duties on electronic components. The industry is particularly hopeful for a significant GST reduction, aiming to bring it down from 18% to 5% specifically for lithium-ion battery packs and cells, given their pivotal role in the EV sector. A concerted effort in the budget towards enhancing the ease of doing business and facilitating the entry of local players into the market is crucial. Addressing aspects like component localization and ensuring easy access to necessary components will empower Indian companies, both large and small, to develop competitive products at competitive prices, further solidifying the sector's growth potential," Dinesh Arjun- Co founder and CEO at Raptee Energy, said.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!