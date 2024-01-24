Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Budget 2024 expectations LIVE Updates: ITR, tax slabs, HRA, Auto, healthcare and other sectors voice their wishlist

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:57 AM IST
Livemint

Pre-Budget 2024 expectations: With the Union Budget 2024 just around the corner, all eyes are on the Finance Minister's briefcase to see what it holds for various sectors crucial to India's growth and development. 

Pre-Budget 2024 expectations: This year's budget is expected to be an interim budget owing to the upcoming elections

Pre-Budget 2024 expectations: As anticipation builds for the upcoming Budget 2024 in India, a diverse array of sectors eagerly await FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements and fiscal policies that will shape their respective landscapes. From agriculture, infrastructure, and healthcare to education, finance, and manufacturing, each sector carries its own set of expectations for allocations and reforms. The fiscal agenda, these sectors collectively voice their aspirations for a budget that fosters growth, innovation, and societal well-being.

24 Jan 2024, 07:57 AM IST Budget 2024 expectations LIVE: Auto sector calls for clarity on FAME 3 and increased R&D incentives

“We believe that the Interim Budget shall play a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of the Railway and Automotive industries. For India’s Railways sector, we anticipate a substantial surge of almost 25% in capital expenditure towards long-term projects such as expansion of Vande Bharat train network as well as sleeper coaches will reflect a strategic move to enhance safety nets and replace key assets like tracks, bridges, and locomotives. Moreover, we expect the government to allocate funds to overhaul rail signalling systems as a commitment towards safety and modernization. The proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor also holds the potential to be a game-changer, attracting significant investment," Lalit Khetan, Executive Director & CFO at Ramkrishna Forgings said.

 

“For the Automotive sector, clarity on FAME 3 and increased R&D incentives is crucial. Affordability, accessibility, and sustainability in EVs are focal points, with expectations for reduced GST on batteries and clear subsidies for electric trucks in the budget. The sector also needs incentives for fleet operators to boost domestic manufacturing, and a re-evaluation of the import structure for EVs. The budget should include support for startups, innovation, and incentives for EV exports to align with the goal of making India an EV manufacturing hub. Sustainable practices, retrofitting old vehicles into EVs, and overall economic support can be key considerations for this budget," he added.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.