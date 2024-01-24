Pre-Budget 2024 expectations: As anticipation builds for the upcoming Budget 2024 in India, a diverse array of sectors eagerly await FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements and fiscal policies that will shape their respective landscapes. From agriculture, infrastructure, and healthcare to education, finance, and manufacturing, each sector carries its own set of expectations for allocations and reforms. The fiscal agenda, these sectors collectively voice their aspirations for a budget that fosters growth, innovation, and societal well-being.
“We believe that the Interim Budget shall play a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of the Railway and Automotive industries. For India’s Railways sector, we anticipate a substantial surge of almost 25% in capital expenditure towards long-term projects such as expansion of Vande Bharat train network as well as sleeper coaches will reflect a strategic move to enhance safety nets and replace key assets like tracks, bridges, and locomotives. Moreover, we expect the government to allocate funds to overhaul rail signalling systems as a commitment towards safety and modernization. The proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor also holds the potential to be a game-changer, attracting significant investment," Lalit Khetan, Executive Director & CFO at Ramkrishna Forgings said.
“For the Automotive sector, clarity on FAME 3 and increased R&D incentives is crucial. Affordability, accessibility, and sustainability in EVs are focal points, with expectations for reduced GST on batteries and clear subsidies for electric trucks in the budget. The sector also needs incentives for fleet operators to boost domestic manufacturing, and a re-evaluation of the import structure for EVs. The budget should include support for startups, innovation, and incentives for EV exports to align with the goal of making India an EV manufacturing hub. Sustainable practices, retrofitting old vehicles into EVs, and overall economic support can be key considerations for this budget," he added.
