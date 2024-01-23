Pre-Budget 2024-25 Expectations: Union Budget 2024-25 is scheduled for February 1, with general elections looming on the horizon, this budget promises to be a delicate balancing act between fiscal prudence and populist measures. Various sectors including pharma, healthcare, auto, real estate have shared their wishlist from Budget 2024 with Livemint.
“The budget's emphasis on research and development offers us an exceptional chance to innovate. We hope to see increased government backing in areas vital to us, such as regulatory reforms and more healthcare funding. This support is crucial for us to address the dynamic healthcare needs of India. By focusing on advanced R&D, we aim to introduce better and more cost-effective medicines, benefiting both Vibcare Pharma and the community at large," Siddharth Singhal, Co-founder and CEO of VIBCARE PHARMA, said.
“Furthermore, this budget's healthcare focus aligns with our mission, promising growth opportunities and reinforcing our dedication to providing accessible healthcare solutions," he added.
“Looking ahead, we're excited about the prospects this budget holds for our sector, ready to harness these opportunities for continuous growth and innovation. Our pre-budget expectations include government support in critical areas like R&D funding, streamlined regulations, and domestic manufacturing promotion, which will empower our growth and contribute to making healthcare more accessible and affordable in India," Singhal said.
