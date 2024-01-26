Budget 2024 Expectations LIVE Updates: As anticipation builds for the upcoming Budget 2024 in India, a diverse array of sectors eagerly await FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements and fiscal policies that will shape their respective landscapes. From agriculture, infrastructure, and healthcare to education, finance, and manufacturing, each sector carries its own set of expectations for allocations and reforms. The fiscal agenda, these sectors collectively voice their aspirations for a budget that fosters growth, innovation, and societal well-being.
“We anticipate the interim budget to have some buyer-focused announcements to boost retail demand - India's housing market had a windfall year in 2023, but retail buyers continued to face challenges finding fair value in this asset class and the government needs to relook at increasing the limit on some of the incentives given to home-buyers as part of our tax laws such as HRA and interest deductions," Shrey Aeren, Managing Director & Country Head, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Orenda India, said.
“On the supply front, we are seeing India’s biggest infrastructure push since independence, which has substantially boosted residential as well as commercial real estate demand with new cities being planned adjacent to existing metros such as Third Mumbai outside Mumbai and KHIR City in Bengaluru. We expect the full budget in July to continue providing the necessary impetus through policy and fiscal allocation," Aeren added.
"The budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, encompassing Agricultural Education and Research, in the Union Budget 2023-24 amounted to approximately ₹1.25 lakh crore. Anticipating the upcoming budget, continuity in the allocation amount is expected, with no significant deviations," CA Aditya Sesh, Member of the Expert Committee in the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare opined.
“These micro-level adaptations may include reallocations for initiatives such as crop insurance, the introduction of new seed varieties, and strategies to mitigate fluctuations in fertilizer availability. In light of the election season, it is also reasonable to anticipate adjustments to the Minimum Support Price (MSP), particularly for key commodities such as wheat and rice. There is a likelihood of an upward revision in the allocation for crop insurance," he further added.
“Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will see an increase to 8000 per year as minimum income support. This is because the GDP growth has been better than expected which gives the government the headroom to contain the Fiscal deficit," Sesh said.
“In this dynamic landscape, we encourage policies that bolster indigenous semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. The announcements by global players to invest in Gujarat highlight the sector's potential and the need for a conducive policy environment. We believe that the budget should be a catalyst for nurturing innovation, research, and skill development, particularly in frontier technologies like artificial intelligence, 5G/6G networks and renewable energy," Vivek Tyagi, Managing Director, Analog Devices Inc India, said.
“As the world embraces the integration of 5G technologies, AI-enabled solutions and sustainable practices, we look to the budget to provide a strategic framework that not only navigates current challenges but also sets the stage for India's emergence as a global technology and innovation hub. In essence, the forthcoming budget represents a pivotal opportunity for India to fortify its position on the global stage, and Analog Devices Inc remains committed to contributing to this transformative journey," Tyagi added.
“We expect the government to allocate more funding towards developing a robust and secure IT ecosystem in the country. The government has already introduced several initiatives to promote the growth of the IT and ITES sector, such as the National Policy on Software Products and the Innovation Fund for Women Entrepreneurs. More funding allocated for this will ensure training and mentorship opportunities; we hope to see more women-led start-ups emerge as key players in the industry. Additionally, there should be an Innovation Fund for AI Innovations that can promote the development of cutting-edge technologies and platforms that can accelerate digital transformation across various sectors, including health, finance, and education. We urge the government to invest in research and development and provide incentives for AI start-ups to thrive and innovate," Srividya Kannan, Founder and CEO, Avaali Solutions, said.
Gyanendra Tripathi, Partner & Leader, Western Region, Indirect Tax, BDO India: "The automotive sector currently has the most complex tax structure with multiple customs duties (ranging from 7.5 percent to 100 percent basic customs; GST ranging from 12 to 28 percent and Compensation cess ranging from 0 to 22 percent). Some level of rate rationalization is expected to reduce the interpretative issues and litigations. The Electric Vehicles (EVs) industry has been representing for a reduction in the GST rate on parts/ components used in the manufacture of EVs (attracting GST at 18 percent / 28 percent) as well as on batteries (leviable to 18 percent GST) to 5 percent. This would address the current issue of the accumulation of input tax credits (ITC) by EV manufacturers. In addition, the EV industry is also looking for an extension of FAME subsidies, clarity of tax treatment on EV charging, eligibility of ITC on setting up of the charging stations, and a GST rate reduction on entry-level two-wheelers. Lastly, the auto component manufacturers are looking for a uniform tax rate on the parts, ideally, 18 percent, to avoid disputes arising from differential rates of tax.
