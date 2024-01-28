Budget 2024 Expectations LIVE: India Inc, taxpayer, entrepreneurs share wishlist

Budget 2024 Expectations LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has already presented five annual Budgets, will be unveiling an interim Budget for fiscal 2024-25 on February 1 in the Lok Sabha. It will be the last major economic document before the next general elections. From agriculture, infrastructure, and healthcare to education, finance, and manufacturing- a diverse array of sectors eagerly await Sitharaman's announcements and fiscal policies that will shape their respective landscapes.
India Inc has anticipated that FM Sitharaman will announces measures to boost manufacturing, earmark larger funds for infrastructure development, and accord more focus on social sector schemes, while giving relief on taxation front on 1 February.
Check all the latest updates on Budget expectations 2024 at Livemint's LIVE blog.
"We anticipate that the Interim Budget will align with the industry’s expectation for continued momentum in financial inclusion and innovative lending solutions for MSMEs and the Indian youth.
Whether it was improving business fundamentals, adapting to revised regulatory norms, or braving the funding winter, fintechs have displayed tremendous agility and fortitude in managing these challenges. We are optimistic about the measures that will propel the growth of India’s fintech segment. Our primary hope revolves around a strategic focus on fostering financial inclusion, particularly in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, underpinned by the establishment of a robust trust-based lending ecosystem. We also await initiatives that will standardize lending practices and encourage collaboration between banks, notably Public Sector Banks and fintech firms," Gaurav Jalan, Founder & CEO, mPokket said.
"In the forthcoming budget, we anticipate a targeted increase in the education budget with a specific focus on EdTech initiatives. This might involve allocating funds for the development of digital infrastructure, content creation, and training programs for educators in technology integration. Additionally, we hope to see tax incentives for EdTech startups, aiming to foster growth and innovation within the sector.
To enhance both quality and accessibility, we look forward to the government establishing a comprehensive framework for evaluating and certifying EdTech content. This could include the implementation of national standards and the creation of accreditation bodies to ensure quality and prevent misinformation. Bridging the digital divide is another crucial aspect, where increased funding for rural broadband connectivity, affordable digital devices, and digital literacy programs will contribute to making online learning accessible to all.
Furthermore, we expect a proactive approach to fostering collaborations. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) between EdTech companies and educational institutions should be actively encouraged, leveraging expertise and resources for developing innovative solutions. Additionally, funding for research and development in EdTech, coupled with industry-academia collaboration, can be instrumental in driving innovation and elevating the overall quality of educational offerings," Beas Dev Ralhan, CEO, Next Education said.
"In expectation of the Union Budget 2024, we earnestly expect crucial reforms to strengthen and revitalize the tourism sector. We expect the Government to allow GST input on holiday businesses, a strategic reduction in income tax to catalyze growth in the country's tourism industry, and the streamlining of the TCS structure to a more favourable 5 per cent slab. Additionally, we expect a comprehensive overhaul of tax exemption policies related to Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), urging the Government to consider an annual allowance and the inclusive coverage of the entire tour package cost under LTA, surpassing the limitation to only flight expenses," Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip said.
Pitti urged the Government to consider introducing an annual allowance and expanding the coverage of the entire tour package cost under LTA, surpassing the current limitation to only flight expenses.
Pitti highlighted the underleveraged potential of India's waterways, including sea and river cruising opportunities, urging the Government to undertake necessary measures for the development of this sector.
Akshat Khetan said tourism promotion, Digital India push, and housing for all are expected to receive increased allocations.
These would be balanced with more proactive fiscal deficit control measures as well as targeted reforms augmenting demand in the e-commerce space.
"Certain measures can also be expected to address India’s increasing influence with regard to key global conversations, leveraging trade and cultural legacy as a key bulwark towards enabling a more holistic discourse in terms of both economic development and social well-being," Khetan said.
Pavan Choudary said India’s current tariff duty structure on medical device imports is very high. He said the high customs duty regime adversely impacts the costs of medical devices which contradicts the government’s efforts to provide low-cost healthcare available to the masses through schemes like Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY).
"Therefore, we request the government that for products where the ability to import substitutes is still some time away, the customs duty rate should be reduced," Choudary added.
Industry body CII has made a case for expanding PLIs to labour-intensive sectors, such as apparel, toys, footwear for boosting employment generation, and to sectors with large imports but domestic capability, like capital goods, chemicals, to reduce import dependence.
It has also suggested launch of 'National Mission for Advanced Manufacturing' to enhance quality and productivity in manufacturing.
"The mission should strengthen the ecosystem for building a technologically advanced manufacturing industry and accelerate the adoption of transformative technologies in the manufacturing sector," it said.
India Inc wants Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce more measures in her interim Budget to boost manufacturing, earmark larger funds for infrastructure development, and accord more focus on social sector schemes, while giving relief on taxation front.
Industry says that it is imperative for the government to take measures to boost economic growth in the country as India marches towards becoming the third largest economy in the coming years.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!