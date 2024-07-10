Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: PM Modi to convene top economists for Budget 2024-25 insights

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:44 AM IST

Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2024-25 Union Budget on July 23. With rumors swirling about potential tax reliefs, an increase in the standard deduction cap is anticipated.