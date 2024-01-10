Budget 2024: Four key expectations for the HR sector. Know here
The HR sector's pre-budget expectations for 2024 include reducing compliance complexity, fostering talent development, and supporting startups through inclusive and flexible fiscal incentives
As we approach the Union Budget 2024, the HR sector in India harbours specific expectations, particularly regarding policy reforms that currently pose challenges. A primary area of focus is the streamlining of labour laws, which were characterised as cumbersome, rigid, and difficult to follow. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present interim budget on 1 February 2024.