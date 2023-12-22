Budget 2024: Govt to keep infra development, manufacturing in focus, says Sonam Udasi of Tata Mutual Fund
Sonam Udasi expects Budget 2024 to continue fiscal deficit targets and not be populist ahead of General Elections 2024.
Sonam Udasi, Senior Fund Manager at Tata Mutual Fund expects the Budget 2024 to continue on its stated path of fiscal deficit targets. Moreover, Udasi does not expect a populist budget ahead of the General Elections 2024. In an interview with Mint, Udasi shared his views on markets and the rise of retail investors. Edited excerpts: