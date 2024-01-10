Budget 2024: Green energy sector pitches for GST cut, easier FDI norms. Here is the wishlist
Union Budget 2024: Key expectations include higher capital expenditure in renewable energy, measures to promote indigenous development, reduction of GST rates for hydrogen and electrolyser manufacturing, and a conducive environment for foreign investors.
Union Budget 2024: With India’s ambitious clean energy targets reaching a fever pitch, all eyes of the renewable energy sector are set on the upcoming Union Budget 2024. Seen as a pivotal instrument in propelling the nation’s green agenda, the Budget holds the key to unlocking investments, streamlining policies, and accelerating the transition towards sustainable practices.