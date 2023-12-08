Budget 2024: Here is what the banking sector expects from vote on account
Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a vote on account in February next year. Though it is unlikely to introduce any major regulatory tweaks, the banking industry is looking for some boost to existing schemes
The landslide victory of the BJP in three states in the recent state assembly elections is considered an indication of the voter mood for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The increased confidence of the central government is likely to be reflected in the upcoming Union budget in February 2024, where there can be announcements to perk up the performance and profitability of PSU banks, industry experts say.