The upcoming Union Budget in 2024 will be the last one from the present government as the nation goes into general elections next year. The Budget 2024 would rather be a Vote on Account than a full Budget ahead of the polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her Budget speech from the new parliament building on February 1, 2024. The full Budget for FY25 will be presented in July after the formation of the new government.

The Budget 2024 comes on the backdrop of a strong domestic economic environment despite global uncertainties. India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the July-September 2023 quarter was at 7.6%. Even in the first quarter of FY24, the economy grew by a robust 7.8% on the back of strong domestic demand even when the global economic slowdown weighed on exports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Deloitte India, the upside risks in the current environment include strong economic growth, robust spending on infrastructure and recovery in the MSME sector. On the contrary, the downside risks include a rise in inflation, election uncertainties, geopolitical concerns and diverging demand gaps.

“India will have to rely on its own domestic demand to drive its growth, specifically, private consumption and investment spending. However, inflation could affect stability in growth. We expect higher prices over the next 1.5 years; prices are expected to remain in the upper range of the RBI’s inflation target band over the forecast period," said Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget Expectations > Over the past five years, the government has focused on building a strong infrastructure. It is expected to divert some of its expenses towards improving the port and shipping; energy, especially green and sustainable energy; and urban infrastructure.

In this budget, Deloitte India expects the government’s focus should be on the transition from carbon-dependent to energy-efficient policies.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> A higher capex spending by the government is expected to crowd in capital spending. That said, it will require some government incentives and a few measures in this direction, as per Deloitte India.

> In GDP, export growth contracted by 7.7% in Q1FY24 after growing in double digits for the eight consecutive quarters. As the slowdown was largely driven by deceleration in growth of major economies, boosting exports in diversified and new markets, while helping existing markets grow, is important.

> Furthermore, the government is expected to divert savings from subsidies towards spending that can support sustainable growth in income amongst rural households, boosting the rural economy’s disposable income.

One of the ways could be higher spending on building rural infrastructure or providing incentives that improve cash flow, Deloitte India said.

In line with the expectations, Deloitte India recommends incentives such as broadening the scope of PLI schemes to sectors such as chemicals and services that create demand for more manufacturing. It also recommends the government to help provide funds for the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) and other export promotion initiatives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!