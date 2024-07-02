Budget 2024: Hospitality sector bats for industry status, GST reduction, cites substantial GDP & forex contributions
The hospitality sector should be given the status of an industry in the upcoming Union Budget to accelarate growth, senior executives from the sector told LiveMint. The sector has made "substantial contributions" to the nation's gross domestic product (GDP), is labour and capital intensive, and brings in foreign exchange revenues, they pointed out.