Budget 2024: Infra thrust to push railways' capex by 76% in 5 years; IRCON, NBCC among top picks
Budget 2024: Industry experts predict that the capital expenditure in the railways sector is expected to increase by 76 per cent over the next five years, reaching ₹2.55 lakh crore.
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government in the third week of July. The upcoming budget is likely to be an extension of the interim budget presented earlier this year in February 2024. In the run-up to the event, the finance minister held several pre-budget consultations with representatives of various sectors in June.