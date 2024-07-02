Explore
Budget 2024: Infra thrust to push railways' capex by 76% in 5 years; IRCON, NBCC among top picks

Nikita Prasad

Budget 2024: Industry experts predict that the capital expenditure in the railways sector is expected to increase by 76 per cent over the next five years, reaching ₹2.55 lakh crore.

Budget 2024: Market analysts expect railway capex to hit 2.5 lakh crore in five years; Photo: Mint

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government in the third week of July. The upcoming budget is likely to be an extension of the interim budget presented earlier this year in February 2024. In the run-up to the event, the finance minister held several pre-budget consultations with representatives of various sectors in June.

While unveiling the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1, Sitharaman announced an 11.1 per cent increase in capital expenditure (capex) for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), raising the allocation to 11.11 lakh crore to develop infrastructure projects. The infra-capex allocation was double the allocation 10 years ago. The key infra sectors including railways, road transport, and highways had utilised up to 85 per cent of their budgetary allocations in the first nine months of FY24.

According to most industry bodies, key technological interventions, private sector engagement, market liberalization, and efficient resource utilization will ensure a strong and reliable future for India's infrastructure sector and transport sectors. Here's what leading industry leaders expect from the upcoming Interim Budget 2024 to strengthen India's infrastructure and railway sector:

Infrastructure

The budget is anticipated to maintain a strong emphasis on infrastructure development, particularly in roadways, highways, and tunnels. ‘’A projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4 per cent in capital expenditure from 2021 to 2026 underscores the government's commitment to enhancing transportation networks and connectivity,'' said Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist, Pace 360

Top infra stock picks ahead of Budget 2024: Texmaco Infra and NBCC

Published: 02 Jul 2024, 09:35 PM IST
