Budget 2024 may be balanced; NDA's win in 2024 may not trigger any sharp rally, says Ashutosh Tiwari of Equirus
Ashutosh Tiwari, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Equities at Equirus believes Budget 2024 may be balanced. It may be growth-oriented and also include populist measures with a focus on rural and lower strata of society.
Ashutosh Tiwari, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Equities at Equirus believes Budget 2024 may be balanced, along with growth orientation, and it will also include populist measures with a focus on rural and lower strata of society which has been under distress post Covid. In an interview with Mint, he says NDA's win in the 2024 General Election will not trigger any sharp rally in the market. However, a loss can cause an immediate negative reaction in the markets. Edited excerpts: