Budget 2024 may have some populist measures; growth to moderate in 2024, says Gautam Duggad of Motilal Oswal
Gautam Duggad believes the market will be looking for any tax-related measures, with the potential to help boost consumption spending in the Budget 2024.
Gautam Duggad, Head of Research- Institutional Equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes the government may announce some populist measures for the farmers and middle class in the Budget 2024, given the impending general elections. In an interview with Mint, Duggad said the escalation of ongoing geopolitical tensions, delay in rural recovery and overall consumer demand are the key challenges for the markets in 2024. Edited excerpts: