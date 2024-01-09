Budget 2024 may not impact the Indian stock market significantly, says Anirudh Garg of INVAsset
Anirudh Garg, Partner and Fund Manager at INVAsset, PMS, believes the Budget 2024 might not bring substantial changes for the stock market and investors, but any important announcements will still be noted and considered for their potential impact. In an interview with Mint, Garg said the triggers for the market this year seem to be largely centred around political events and economic policies. Edited excerpts: