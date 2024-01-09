Anirudh Garg, Partner and Fund Manager at INVAsset, PMS, believes the Budget 2024 might not bring substantial changes for the stock market and investors, but any important announcements will still be noted and considered for their potential impact. In an interview with Mint, Garg said the triggers for the market this year seem to be largely centred around political events and economic policies. Edited excerpts: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are your expectations from the Budget 2024? Is it going to be a pro-growth or a populist budget ahead of the General Elections 2024? What budget announcements would be important from the perspective of the market? The expectations for the Budget 2024 seem to revolve around the belief that it won't be significantly impactful due to its proximity to the election year.

Instead, the focus is on analysing the Budget from February 2023, which prioritised capital expenditure (capex) over popular measures to woo voters.

Last year's Budget allocated 19.5 per cent of expenses towards capex, marking the highest in two decades, indicating the government's long-term planning approach.

This strategy is seen as crucial for a nation's prosperity, as capital investments yield benefits over a longer period, in contrast to immediate, short-term gains from revenue expenditure.

The argument is that investing in long-term assets, much like a family investing in a business for future income, is critical for a developing nation like India.

The government's clear focus on enhancing infrastructure and sectors like roads, railways, defence, and airports is seen as vital for India's growth from a two trillion to a ten trillion-dollar economy.

While the current budget might not bring substantial changes for the stock market and investors, any important announcements will still be noted and considered for their potential impact.

Most positives are already discounted in the market. What are the next triggers for the market? The triggers for the market this year seem to be largely centred around political events and economic policies.

Firstly, the General Elections in 2024 and the expected victories of the current government in key Indian states are believed to be already factored into the market.

However, the actual results, especially the majority with which BJP might secure the victory, are still anticipated to be significant triggers for the market.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve's stance on inflation and interest rates is seen as a critical determinant.

If the Fed continues to manage inflation effectively, interest rate adjustments may not heavily impact the markets. Conversely, any change in this stance could serve as a trigger.

The US elections later in the year are also expected to be pivotal. As political landscapes shift, policy changes and economic directives that come with new administrations can lead to market volatility.

The advice emphasises understanding that markets are forward-looking and tend to price in anticipated outcomes rather than react to current events.

Therefore, markets might perform better in anticipation of a positive event, and there might be less reaction once the event occurs.

Investors are cautioned against being swayed by market spikes following positive developments and are advised to focus on opportunities during periods of uncertainty or volatility.

The strategy recommended is to "buy on dips" — purchasing when prices are low in anticipation of future gains.

This year is expected to be characterized by high volatility due to several significant events on the horizon, suggesting a cautious and strategic approach to investment.

Do you expect the market to witness similar returns of the last year? In 2023, the Nifty 50 witnessed an impressive growth of over 20 per cent, showcasing its resilience and potential. Over the past three, four, and five years, our compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has consistently exceeded 15 per cent.

However, it's essential to recognize that the longer-term historical averages for the Nifty have typically hovered between 11 per cent to 13 per cent.

As we assess the current market conditions, we believe that the markets are entering an expensive territory. This doesn't imply that opportunities for generating alpha will disappear, but it may not reach the same levels as we witnessed in 2023.

Looking ahead to 2024, it's important to acknowledge the various significant events on the horizon, such as general elections and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.

These events are likely to introduce heightened volatility into the markets. Consequently, we anticipate that 2024 will be a year of 'buy on dips' strategies.

Furthermore, there's a possibility of another 10-15 per cent upside in the market, which, if realized, could bring us into a zone of exuberance.

It's worth noting that this year may also witness a potential 20 per cent correction in indices from their peak levels.

However, we remain optimistic about the broader trend favouring the market, especially for old economy stocks that are sought after for their value.

In terms of market segments, midcaps and small-caps are expected to be more volatile, with potentially higher returns and more significant corrections compared to larger indices like the Nifty.

Thus, diversification and risk management will be essential for investors navigating the Indian market in 2024.

Will the dream run of PSUs as value buys in 2023 continue in 2024? The behaviour of market participants often presents significant opportunities, and one of the most noteworthy aspects is the influence of behavioural biases in equity markets.

Looking back at the last decade, particularly up until 2020, there was a prevalent recency bias that impacted the perception of investing in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

This bias led many investors, both seasoned fund managers and retail investors, to believe that investing in PSUs was an unfruitful endeavour. Some went as far as categorizing owning PSUs as a 'crime' and pledged to steer clear of them entirely.

At Invasset, we firmly believe in maintaining a dynamic approach to investing, one that does not succumb to any bias. The nature of market runs can shift, as we observed following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, where the market moved from a focus on quality to a preference for value.

Consequently, the entire basket of stocks and the implied returns can transform. Today, one can still identify several PSUs trading at less than five times earnings (P/E) and many below 10 P/E (price-to-earnings ratio).

We believe this value-oriented run will persist until PSUs regain favour in the broader market. However, we anticipate that it may take a couple of years for PSUs to become market favourites once again.

It's important to note that the government is actively taking steps to ensure the effective functioning of PSUs.

Implementation and execution at PSUs are on an upward trajectory, and the government's capital expenditure plans are providing significant support to these entities.

Although 'one-man risk' is relatively high in India, we believe that PSUs should indeed have a place in a well-diversified portfolio, especially given the current dynamics of the market.

For 2024, the sectors on our radar are influenced by what we describe as an "old economy run," which began in March 2020 and became more pronounced post-June 2022.

This movement is characterized by its hunt for value, focusing on two main themes: capital expenditure (capex) and interest rate sensitives. Initially, interest rate-sensitive sectors lagged due to slower global growth and higher inflation.

However, with the Indian government's pro-capex strategies and robust tax collection under the GST regime, capex sectors such as railways, power, defence, and infrastructure have taken the lead.

Public sector banks (PSU banks) have also contributed significantly due to valuation differences and new bookings spurred by capex investments.

Now, with inflation under control and domestic interest rate-sensitive sectors like real estate and autos gaining momentum, there's a shift.

Additionally, as China shows signs of recovery, more interest rate sensitives are expected to join the bull run led by capex.

We anticipate that metal prices will receive a boost as they are currently at levels where processing is suboptimal.

Our outlook suggests that capex sectors will continue their strong performance and interest rate sensitives will join the rally, with real estate, metals, and PSU banks being front runners.

We expect this trend to sustain for at least the next two years. This analysis reflects our belief in the robustness of these sectors and their potential for growth and value in 2024.

In light of the present economic stage, which we classify as an "old economy run," our expectations for the forthcoming December quarter earnings predominantly revolve around two pivotal factors: Capex and Interest Rate Sensitives.

Within this framework, we envision strong performance in sectors closely tied to capex, such as railways, defence, and businesses oriented toward infrastructure and towards PSU banks closely tied to interest rate sensitivity.

These sectors are poised to benefit from substantial order books and reliance on capital expenditure, positioning them for robust growth.

Conversely, our outlook for the auto sector is more measured, as we anticipate potential challenges arising from heightened input costs, particularly driven by the escalating prices of metals in China.

However, we do anticipate the possibility of a future correction in these costs, which may alleviate some of the sector's pressures. In the case of the IT sector, we maintain a moderately bullish stance.

While we acknowledge its typically shorter growth cycles in comparison to capex-oriented businesses, the sector's current trajectory appears favourable.

These expectations are rooted in the broader context of an "old economy run" and the interplay between capex and interest rate sensitivities.

It is essential to remember that actual earnings outcomes will be subject to a range of external influences and market dynamics, and careful monitoring of these factors will be crucial for accurate assessment.

When do you expect the US Fed and the RBI to start cutting interest rates? The expectation for the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) to start cutting interest rates seems to be based not on a specific date but rather on market sentiment and economic indicators.

The response emphasizes learning from past market behaviours in response to the Fed's actions and statements. For instance, during the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, the Fed's decision to cut rates led to a significant bull run.

Conversely, in early 2021, when the Fed indicated that inflation was a concern and hinted at rate hikes, the markets experienced relatively lower returns, with India standing out due to its prudent inflation and growth policies.

Currently, the Fed has signalled that inflation may be under control, suggesting potential rate cuts in 2024. However, the exact timing of these cuts is not the focus.

Instead, the strategy is to anticipate the Fed's intentions and how the market will react to them. The belief is that markets are forward-looking and will start pricing in the potential rate cuts well before they occur.

This perspective advises investors to be bullish on interest rate-sensitive assets based on the Fed's commentary and general direction, rather than trying to predict the exact timing of rate cuts.

The overarching advice is to "never fight the Fed," acknowledging its central role in global money supply and its significant influence on the stock markets, especially sectors sensitive to interest rate changes.

The approach is to watch for signals from the Fed and adjust investment strategies accordingly, focusing on the broader implications of its policies rather than trying to pinpoint specific dates for rate changes.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of the expert, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

