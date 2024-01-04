Budget 2024: Real estate sector bats for GST revision, tax sops to boost affordable housing — here is a wishlist
Will this budget be a springboard for millions chasing the dream of affordable housing or a mere stopgap? Ahead of Interim Budget 2024, experts share their wishlist: tax breaks, fund boosts, and a vital industry status for real estate .
As India eagerly awaits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth Union Budget, to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2024, the nation’s real estate sector, particularly the affordable housing segment, is poised in anticipation. To realise the government’s vision of ‘Housing for All,’ experts and industry leaders have shared their insights, proposing vital measures to boost the affordable housing landscape. The proposals include revisiting GST rates, tax deductions, land allocation, and fund boost. The upcoming budget is seen as an opportunity to fortify the real estate industry’s pivotal role in India’s economic development.