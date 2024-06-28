Budget 2024: Real-estate sector hopes for high rebates, GST rate reductions, and other reforms | Check wishlist here
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table Budget 2024-25 in July. Real estate sector expects reforms like increased rebates, GST rate reductions, single-window clearance, and off-centre location promotion.
As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to table the Budget 2024-25 in the third week of July, India's real estate sector hopes for a series of reforms and incentives that can drive growth and address longstanding challenges. Expectations range from increased rebates on home loan interest rates, GST rate reductions, single-window clearance systems, reduced property prices, and promoting off-centre locations.