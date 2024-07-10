Budget 2024: This is what the housing industry is expecting from the FM
Budget 2024 should enhance the Indian housing finance industry by increasing tax incentives, redefining affordable housing, providing interest subsidies, introducing tax exemptions on rental income, and granting industry status with significant budgetary support to stimulate growth.
The Union Budget 2024 can significantly support the continued growth and resilience of the Indian housing finance industry, ultimately benefiting the broader economy. As the Union Budget 2024 approaches, it is crucial to introduce measures that will bolster this economic context.