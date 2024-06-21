Budget 2024: A look at what corporate India expects from FM Nirmala Sitharaman — tax relief, higher capex & more
Budget 2024: India Inc urges lower income tax burden, increased capital expenditure, and steps to contain food inflation in pre-Budget consultation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. They also stressed on infrastructure development, boosting MSME sector, and streamlining tax incentives.
Union Budget 2024: Industry leaders requested a host of considerations in the upcoming full Union Budget 2024 during their pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 20.