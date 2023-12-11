Budget 2024: What measures can give further impetus to the economy?
The full Budget for the next fiscal year, that is, FY25 will be presented in July after the formation of the new government post the General Elections.
Even though the upcoming Budget will be a Vote on Account rather than a full Budget ahead of the General Elections in 2024, there is widespread optimism that the government will prioritise fiscal prudence while unveiling initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth.
