Budget 2024: What tax experts expect from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Tax experts are closely watching for announcements in the upcoming Interim Budget 2024 that will impact the nation's economy. They expect gradual changes to personal income tax brackets and a focus on simplifying the GST regime and providing clarity on long-term capital gains tax
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to release the Interim Budget 2024, tax experts in the country will be keenly watching for announcements that will impact the nation's economy. The interim Budget 2024-25 will be presented on February 1.
