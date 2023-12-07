Budget 2024: What will the market look for in Vote on Account?
In an election year, the government does not present a full-fledged Budget for the whole year, instead, the government prepares an interim budget or a Vote on Account.
With the results of the State Assembly elections announced and the focus shifting towards next year's General Election, market analysts anticipate that the upcoming Central Budget in February may not be a significant event for the stock market as it may not include significant groundbreaking announcements. This is because it will be a Vote on Account rather than a full Budget.