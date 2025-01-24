Budget 2025: Education sector hopes for 6% of total allocations
Summary
India's education sector is holding its breath to see what's in store for it in the Union budget for 2025, to be presented on 1 February. The National Educational Policy (NEP) introduced in 2020 aims to achieve complete literacy by 2025, and this budget is crucial to achieving that goal.