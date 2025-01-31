As mentioned earlier, higher capital spending, especially in manufacturing, can help accelerate growth. Manufacturing in India needs to be competitive vis-s-vis competing countries, especially China, which has generated an export surplus of nearly $1 trillion. Rationalizing tariffs and providing long-term stability in rates will provide confidence for large-scale and long-term investments. Tariff review has been on the government’s agenda and was committed to in the last budget. Further, taking cues from the current geo-economic trends, the government could also protect manufacturing investments in India through measures like anti-dumping duties. Finally, the government needs to continue pressing for reforms that will further improve ease of doing business and economic competitiveness. Simplification of laws and reducing disputes and litigations will also be welcome and helpful.