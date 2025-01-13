Mint Budget poll: Old or new tax regime? More jobs? More 80C relief? Here's the verdict
Summary
- Our online poll observed a preference for short-term government planning over long-term ambitious goals. Job creation was seen with a high priority. There was widespread dissatisfaction with recent changes to income tax slabs, particularly among salaried professionals.
In the run-up to the upcoming Union Budget, Mint conducted an online poll from 28 November and 30 December inviting its print and digital readers to share their views on how the government should approach the annual exercise. Should the Budget be populist? Is it time to relax income tax slabs? Should women and farmers get extra attention in the Budget? Those were among the questions we posed to our readers. Here’s what we found.