Job search

Asked to rate how important job creation was for the budget right now on a scale of 1 to 5 (five being the highest priority), 73% of the respondents picked the maximum rating. Interestingly, the percentage dropped to less than 64% for respondents in the age group of 18-25 years and students. Only 3% of all respondents said that the government should give less priority (a rating of 1 and 2) to creation of jobs in the upcoming budget.