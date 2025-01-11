Budget 2025 preview—Part 2: IT hiring amid AI, internal migration, pensions

The IT sector is important to India for several reasons. One, as of March 2024, it employed around 5.5 million. Two, every direct employment in the sector potentially creates 2.5 indirect jobs. Three, it is the mainstay of Indian services exports. As of 2023-24, the sector’s export revenues amounted to 7% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and covered nearly 80% of the trade deficit (exports minus imports) on the goods side.