Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Will Nirmala Sitharaman open her purse to boost growth? What industries want

Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget 2026 on 1 February, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed on Monday. This is the first time the Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday.
Om Birla's comments came amid confusion whether FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2026 on 31 January, Saturday, or 1 February, Sunday. However, the confirmation cleared all confusion.
Sitharaman will present Budget 2026 in the House at 11 am on 1 February, Birla said during the press conference on Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the decision will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs “at an appropriate time”, while PTI cited sources saying: “We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British.”
Meanwhile, the Budget Session of the Parliament will commence on 28 January where President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of the two Houses.
Budget 2026 is already the talk of the town among investors and stakeholders, with sectors expecting FM Sitharaman to find solutions for their needs.
Follow along for LIVE Updates on Budget 2026 expectations.
"Budget 2026 is an opportunity to transform India's demographic dividend into a genuinely future ready workforce. To be able to address the growing skills gap, we need to have a major allocation of funds for project-led programs in artificial intelligence, data science, and other emerging technologies, besides investment in multilingual digital learning platforms under Digital India. This means funding not just content, but labs, faculty development, and industry led projects that bring NEP's vision to life inside classrooms. Affordability, however, remains the biggest barrier for millions of deserving students, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 India. The Central government can ease this by expanding interest free or subsidised education loans on an EMI model, strengthening credit guarantees, and increasing the scholarship corpus for under-served communities. At the same time, tax deductions on individual and corporate spend towards recognised skill certifications will normalise lifelong learning.In the same way that health insurance has become standard, we need to provide incentives through "employer sponsored learning credits" with tax incentives and cofunding structures that make it attractive for companies to invest in campus talent and early-career upskilling. Doing so would sharply improve employability outcomes and hasten India's march toward a resilient, innovation-driven economy," says Ashish Munjal, co-founder and CEO, SUNSTONE.
“To fully capitalise on India's demographic advantage and become the global skills capital, Budget 2026 must make skills-embedded higher education the foundation of nation building. The Government should support both private and state-owned institutions by increasing funding by 20% — that is at least ₹10,000 crore — to develop AI-powered, industry-synced experiential labs in 500 tier-2 and tier-3 institutions, along with enhanced research funding, which will help universities like CUTM scale up hands-on training in deep technology, climate-resilient agriculture and allied health science. Tax incentives and a simpler CSR route for industry–academia partnerships could free up about ₹5,000 crore a year for structured apprenticeships, greatly improving employability for rural and first-generation learners. Making employer-sponsored health coverage mandatory for contractual and gig educators, and speeding up claim processing, would also boost the resilience of the academic workforce. These measures will close the rural–urban skills gap, align learning with future job needs, and position India as a global leader in inclusive, job-ready education,” says Prof Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor, Centurion University, Odisha.
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has submitted a set of recommendations to the government ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, calling for a reduction in regulatory levies and reforms in Goods and Services Tax (GST) to ease the financial stress on the telecom sector.
COAI, the industry body representing telecom service providers, said the proposed measures are aimed at enabling further expansion of digital infrastructure and accelerating the rollout of next-generation connectivity in line with the vision of a Viksit Bharat.
