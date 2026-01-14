Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Will Nirmala Sitharaman open her purse to boost growth? What industries want

Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget 2026 on 1 February, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed on Monday. This is the first time the Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday.

Om Birla's comments came amid confusion whether FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2026 on 31 January, Saturday, or 1 February, Sunday. However, the confirmation cleared all confusion.

Sitharaman will present Budget 2026 in the House at 11 am on 1 February, Birla said during the press conference on Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the decision will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs “at an appropriate time”, while PTI cited sources saying: “We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British.”

Meanwhile, the Budget Session of the Parliament will commence on 28 January where President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of the two Houses.

Budget 2026 is already the talk of the town among investors and stakeholders, with sectors expecting FM Sitharaman to find solutions for their needs.

Follow along for LIVE Updates on Budget 2026 expectations.