Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: What's in store for MSMEs, AI, defence? More relief for taxpayers this year?

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2026 in a matter of few days, industries across India are expecting boost for their own sectors.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2026 on 1 February. This is the ninth consecutive Budget that the finance minister will present, breaking her own record.
Budget 2026: Key dates
28 January: The Budget Session will commence at the Parliament with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both the Houses.
29 January: According to the provisional calendar issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the House will also meet on this day.
31 January: Sitharaman is expected to present the Economic Survey on this day. The Economic Survey, which presents a comprehensive state of the economy, is presented by the finance minister a day ahead of the Budget.
1 February: Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2026 at 11 AM at the Lok Sabha.
13 February: The first half of the Budget Session ends.
9 March: The second half of the Budget Session will begin on this day.
2 April: The final day of the Budget Session, after which Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.
When is Budget 2026?
India Budget 2026 will be presented on 1 February, 2026, Sunday.
Key Sectors to watch out for in Budget 2026
There will be several key sectors to watch out for Budget 2026 as FM Nirmala Sitharaman makes her Union Budget speech. The key sectors in focus for potential support include railways, infrastructure, urban development, manufacturing, auto, defence, electronics, MSME, renewable energy and AI among others.
Areas like healthcare, tourism, agriculture, and logistics are also expecting a boost from the government.
What happened in Budget 2025?
Budget 2025 was historic in terms of relief to taxpayers. FM Sitharaman in that year's Union Budget overhauled the tax system and announced new slabs under the new tax regime, which effectively made income up to ₹12 lakh tax free. For the salaried class, this was increased to ₹12.75 lakh after standard deduction.
Sitharaman also announced Development measures focusing on “Garib, Youth, Annadata and Nari”. She also announced several measures for MSMEs and infrastructure.
“As AI adoption accelerates globally, we hope the Union Budget 2026–27 takes a forward-looking view on enabling next generation agentic AI companies from India. Access to affordable high performance AI infrastructure will be critical, especially for firms building autonomous systems that require significant GPU capacity to scale responsibly and compete globally. Targeted R&D tax credits and accelerated depreciation for AI hardware would significantly strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem,” says Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO and Executive Director, Covasant Technologies.
“A key expectation is higher and clearly defined tax incentives for pure protection products, especially term life. Separating tax benefits for protection from savings-linked insurance would help close India’s protection gap, attract first-time buyers, and encourage people to prioritise risk cover over investment-oriented policies. The industry also looks forward to progress on composite licensing, which would allow insurers to offer life, health and general insurance under a single framework and can improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and support the development of simpler, bundled products that are easier for customers to understand and afford. A Budget focused on affordability, trust and access can help advance the vision of Insurance for All by 2047,” says Prantik Mitra, Director - Client Advisory Group at Alliance Insurance Brokers.
“The Indian footwear and leather goods industry sits at a crucial inflection point as we head into the Union Budget. With India being the world’s second-largest producer of footwear but still under-indexed in value-added exports, the focus must now shift from volume to value, design, and brand-led manufacturing. We believe the upcoming Budget should prioritise rationalisation of GST on premium footwear and leather accessories, as the current inverted duty structure continues to impact margins and consumer pricing. A more uniform tax regime across materials, components, and finished products will significantly improve supply-chain efficiency and compliance,” says Amol Goel, founder and CEO of Louis Stitch
“Budget 2026 must continue with the government's focus on enabling MSMEs and start-ups to access capital more quickly and fairly through streamlined, collateral-free lending, and credit guarantees. While recent announcements have expanded credit guarantee coverage and introduced targeted instruments, many businesses still face high borrowing costs, slow loan approvals, and compliance burdens that stretch working capital. Building on the government’s year-end focus on ease of doing business, Budget 2026 should further simplify rules and reduce punitive compliance approaches that discourage formalisation. Continued support for MSME exporters through better export credit, interest subvention, faster duty refunds, and easier access to incentive schemes will be key to improving global competitiveness,” says Arun Poojari, CEO and Co-Founder of Cashinvoice.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2026 on 1 February.
