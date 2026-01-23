Budget 2026 expectations LIVE Updates: Industry has high expectations of FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth Budget speech

India Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: The Union Budget 2026 is going to be presented by India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in less than a week, on 1 February 2026. Amid this, there is high expectations from the finance minister's ninth consecutive Budget speech in Parliament.
Notably, this is also the first time that the India Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday in at least a decade.
Here is all you need to know about the India Budget 2026.
Union Budget 2026 will be presented on 1 February 2026, Sunday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget on this day.
Budget 2026 will focus on the growth of India to a historic place through allocation to different sectors. The key sectors to look out for this year include railways, infrastructure, urban development, manufacturing, auto, defense, electronics, MSME, renewable energy and AI among others.
Other areas like healthcare, tourism, agriculture, and logistics are also likely to get allocations from the government for their benefit.
In last year's Budget 2025, Sitharaman gave a mega boost to Indian taxpayers by cutting income tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh, benefitting millions of middle-class taxpayers. For the salaried class, the non-taxable income under the new tax regime increased to ₹12.75 lakh after standard deduction. She also announced the New Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from 1 April.
Follow along for Union Budget LIVE Updates 2026 here.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on 19 January confirmed that Union Budget 2026 will be announced in Parliament on Sunday, 1 February.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier this month said the decision would be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs “at an appropriate time”. It was also reported but not confirmed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the Budget on Sunday.
Sources had told PTI: “We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British.”
Expectations are high, as Budget 2026 will be the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second full-fledged Budget, amid its third consecutive term in power.
In 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget in February ahead of Lok Sabha elections, followed by the Union Budget 2025 in July after the government was voted to power.
The Union Budget is an annual exercise under which India's finance minister presents the country's financial statement for the year. As per Article 112 of the Constitution, the Budget is announced before both Houses of Parliament.
The Union Budget includes estimated annual receipts and expenditure of the following financial year, besides key policy and reform proposals for future developments and projects.
Good morning and welcome to Livemint's extensive coverage of Union Budget 2026. With less than 10 days left for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech on 1 February, we bring you the latest news and updates ahead of India's eagerly awaited finance event.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.