Budget 2026 expectation LIVE Updates: As date nears industry watchers eagerly await Finance Minister Sitharaman's speech

India Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: As we near the Union Budget 2026, industry watchers are keen on what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce in her ninth consecutive speech on 1 February (Sunday).
Notably, this is the first time that the India Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday in at least a decade.
Here is all you need to know about the India Budget 2026.
Union Budget 2026 will be presented on 1 February 2026, Sunday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget on this day.
Budget 2026 will focus on the growth of India to a historic place through allocation to different sectors. The key sectors to look out for this year include railways, infrastructure, urban development, manufacturing, auto, defense, electronics, MSME, renewable energy and AI among others.
Other areas like healthcare, tourism, agriculture, and logistics are also likely to get allocations from the government for their benefit.
In last year's Budget 2025, Sitharaman gave a mega boost to Indian taxpayers by cutting income tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh, benefitting millions of middle-class taxpayers. For the salaried class, the non-taxable income under the new tax regime increased to ₹12.75 lakh after standard deduction. She also announced the New Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from 1 April.
Follow along for Union Budget LIVE Updates 2026 here.
The Union Budget is an annual exercise under which India's finance minister presents the country's financial statement for the year. As per Article 112 of the Constitution, the Budget is announced before both Houses of Parliament.
The Union Budget includes estimated annual receipts and expenditure of the following financial year, besides key policy and reform proposals for future developments and projects.
Expectations are high, as Budget 2026 will be the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second full-fledged Budget, amid its third consecutive term in power.
In 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget in February ahead of Lok Sabha elections, followed by the Union Budget 2025 in July after the government was voted to power.
Good morning and welcome to Livemint's extensive coverage of Union Budget 2026. With less than 10 days left for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech on 1 February, we bring you the latest news and updates ahead of India's eagerly awaited finance event.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.