Subscribe

Budget 2026 expectations LIVE Updates: Days ahead of Budget, what are the demands from FM Nirmala Sitharaman?

Budget 2026 expectations LIVE Updates: Just days ahead of the Economic Survey and the Union Budget 2026, there are many demands and expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech on Sunday. Follow for Union Budget LIVE Updates 2026 here.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated26 Jan 2026, 10:23:19 AM IST
Advertisement
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Pre-Budget meeting with State Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories, in New Delhi. She will present the Budget on 1 February 2026.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Pre-Budget meeting with State Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories, in New Delhi. She will present the Budget on 1 February 2026.(PTI Photo / Atul Yadav / File )

India Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Just days ahead of the Economic Survey 2026 and the Union Budget 2026, there are many demands and expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She is expected to make the announcement on Sunday, 1 February in what will be her ninth consecutive Budget speech. Notably, this is the first time that the India Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday in at least a decade.

Here is all you need to know about the India Budget 2026.

Budget 2026: Key dates — Highlights

  • 28 January: The Budget Session will commence at the Parliament with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both the Houses.
  • 29 January: According to the provisional calendar issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the House will also meet on this day.
  • 31 January: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran is expected to present the Economic Survey on this day. The Economic Survey, which presents a comprehensive state of the economy, is presented by the finance minister a day ahead of the Budget.
  • 1 February: The finance minister will present the Budget 2026 at 11 AM at the Lok Sabha.
  • 13 February: The first half of the Budget Session ends.
  • 9 March: The second half of the Budget Session will begin on this day.
  • 2 April: The final day of the Budget Session, after which Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.

What date is the Union Budget 2026 speech?

Union Budget 2026 will be presented on 1 February 2026, Sunday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget on this day.

Budget 2026: Which sectors are in the spotlight this year?

Budget 2026 will focus on the growth of India to a historic place through allocation to different sectors. The key sectors to look out for this year include railways, infrastructure, urban development, manufacturing, auto, defense, electronics, MSME, renewable energy and AI among others.

Other areas like healthcare, tourism, agriculture, and logistics are also likely to get allocations from the government for their benefit.

Top announcements made in Budget 2025

In last year's Budget 2025, Sitharaman gave a mega boost to Indian taxpayers by cutting income tax on earnings up to 12 lakh, benefitting millions of middle-class taxpayers. For the salaried class, the non-taxable income under the new tax regime increased to 12.75 lakh after standard deduction. She also announced the New Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from 1 April.

Follow along for Union Budget LIVE Updates 2026 here.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
26 Jan 2026, 10:23:16 AM IST

Budget 2026 News LIVE: Budget date confirmed for Sunday?

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on 19 January confirmed that Union Budget 2026 will be announced in Parliament on Sunday, 1 February.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier this month said the decision would be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs “at an appropriate time”.

It was also reported but not confirmed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the Budget on Sunday. Sources had told PTI: “We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British.”

26 Jan 2026, 10:17:52 AM IST

Budget 2026 News LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present ninth straight Budget

Union Budget 2026 is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth straight presentation of the country's annual financial statement in Parliament.

She will become the first finance minister to present nine back-to-back Budgets this year. In 2028, Sitharaman is set to tie with former Indian Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of presenting 10 Budgets in Parliament.

Advertisement
26 Jan 2026, 10:12:21 AM IST

Budget 2026 News LIVE: Expectations high from third term Modi government

Expectations are high, as Budget 2026 will be the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second full-fledged Budget, amid its third consecutive term in power.

In 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget in February ahead of Lok Sabha elections, followed by the Union Budget 2025 in July after the government was voted to power.

26 Jan 2026, 10:10:30 AM IST

Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE

Good morning and welcome to Livemint's extensive coverage of Union Budget 2026. With less than 10 days left for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech on 1 February, we bring you the latest news and updates ahead of India's eagerly awaited finance event.

BudgetUnion BudgetBudget Expectations
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsBudgetBudget ExpectationsBudget 2026 expectations LIVE Updates: Days ahead of Budget, what are the demands from FM Nirmala Sitharaman?
Read Next Story