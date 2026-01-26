Budget 2026 expectations LIVE Updates: Days ahead of Budget, what are the demands from FM Nirmala Sitharaman?

India Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Just days ahead of the Economic Survey 2026 and the Union Budget 2026, there are many demands and expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She is expected to make the announcement on Sunday, 1 February in what will be her ninth consecutive Budget speech. Notably, this is the first time that the India Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday in at least a decade.

Here is all you need to know about the India Budget 2026.

Budget 2026: Key dates — Highlights

28 January: The Budget Session will commence at the Parliament with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both the Houses.

29 January: According to the provisional calendar issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the House will also meet on this day.

31 January: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran is expected to present the Economic Survey on this day. The Economic Survey, which presents a comprehensive state of the economy, is presented by the finance minister a day ahead of the Budget.

1 February: The finance minister will present the Budget 2026 at 11 AM at the Lok Sabha.

13 February: The first half of the Budget Session ends.

9 March: The second half of the Budget Session will begin on this day.

2 April: The final day of the Budget Session, after which Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.

What date is the Union Budget 2026 speech?

Union Budget 2026 will be presented on 1 February 2026, Sunday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget on this day.

Budget 2026: Which sectors are in the spotlight this year?

Budget 2026 will focus on the growth of India to a historic place through allocation to different sectors. The key sectors to look out for this year include railways, infrastructure, urban development, manufacturing, auto, defense, electronics, MSME, renewable energy and AI among others.

Other areas like healthcare, tourism, agriculture, and logistics are also likely to get allocations from the government for their benefit.

Top announcements made in Budget 2025

In last year's Budget 2025, Sitharaman gave a mega boost to Indian taxpayers by cutting income tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh, benefitting millions of middle-class taxpayers. For the salaried class, the non-taxable income under the new tax regime increased to ₹12.75 lakh after standard deduction. She also announced the New Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from 1 April.

Follow along for Union Budget LIVE Updates 2026 here.