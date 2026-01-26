Budget 2026 expectations LIVE Updates: Days ahead of Budget, what are the demands from FM Nirmala Sitharaman?

India Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Just days ahead of the Economic Survey 2026 and the Union Budget 2026, there are many demands and expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
She is expected to make the announcement on Sunday, 1 February in what will be her ninth consecutive Budget speech. Notably, this is the first time that the India Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday in at least a decade.
Union Budget 2026 will be presented on 1 February 2026, Sunday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget on this day.
Budget 2026 will focus on the growth of India to a historic place through allocation to different sectors. The key sectors to look out for this year include railways, infrastructure, urban development, manufacturing, auto, defense, electronics, MSME, renewable energy and AI among others.
Other areas like healthcare, tourism, agriculture, and logistics are also likely to get allocations from the government for their benefit.
In last year's Budget 2025, Sitharaman gave a mega boost to Indian taxpayers by cutting income tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh, benefitting millions of middle-class taxpayers. For the salaried class, the non-taxable income under the new tax regime increased to ₹12.75 lakh after standard deduction. She also announced the New Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from 1 April.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on 19 January confirmed that Union Budget 2026 will be announced in Parliament on Sunday, 1 February.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier this month said the decision would be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs “at an appropriate time”.
It was also reported but not confirmed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the Budget on Sunday. Sources had told PTI: “We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British.”
Union Budget 2026 is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth straight presentation of the country's annual financial statement in Parliament.
She will become the first finance minister to present nine back-to-back Budgets this year. In 2028, Sitharaman is set to tie with former Indian Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of presenting 10 Budgets in Parliament.
Expectations are high, as Budget 2026 will be the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second full-fledged Budget, amid its third consecutive term in power.
In 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget in February ahead of Lok Sabha elections, followed by the Union Budget 2025 in July after the government was voted to power.
