Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirms Budget speech date on 1 February

Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on 19 January confirmed that the highly anticipated Union Budget 2026 will be announced in Parliament on Sunday, 1 February, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
While an unusual practice, this will not be the first time a Union Budget presentation has been conducted on a Sunday. Prior to this, Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha has presented a budget on a Sunday (28 February 1999).
Notably, the industry has high expectations as this is the finance minister's ninth consecutive Budget, and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's second full-fledged Budget amid its third consecutive term in power.
President Droupadi Murmu has approved summoning both Houses of Parliament for the 2026 budget session. Sitharaman held a pre-Budget meeting with Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories in New Delhi on 10 January.
Meanwhile, a day prior to the Budget, the Economic Survey is set to be presented to both houses of Parliament on 31 January by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran. Typically, the document details the finance ministry's analysis of the Indian economy, and reviews performance over the fiscal year, looking at indicators from growth and inflation to jobs, trade, and fiscal health.
Union Budget 2026 is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth straight presentation of the country's annual financial statement in Parliament.
She will become the first finance minister to present nine back-to-back Budgets this year. In 2028, Sitharaman is set to tie with former Indian Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of presenting 10 Budgets in Parliament.
Earlier PTI had cited sources saying that the finance minister would present the Budget on Sunday, saying“We have a fixed day for the presentation of the general budget. The concept of Sunday was brought by the British.”
In his post earlier this month, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the decision would be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs “at an appropriate time”.
The Union Budget is an annual exercise under which India's finance minister presents the country's financial statement for the year. As per Article 112 of the Constitution, the Budget is announced before both Houses of Parliament.
The Union Budget includes estimated annual receipts and expenditure of the following financial year, besides key policy and reform proposals for future developments and projects.
