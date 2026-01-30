Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Two days ahead of FM Sitharaman's Budget speech we decode industry demands

India Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Just two days ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech scheduled on 1 February, we take a look at what the industry wants from the government.
This will be Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget speech and is the first time that the India Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday in at least a decade.
The Halwa ceremony, which marks the final stage of the preparation process for Union Budget 2026-27, was held on 27 January in the Budget Press at North Block, in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Halwa ceremony takes place before officials are locked in to prepare the Union Budget.
Notably, the government's health report of the Indian economy, the Economic Survey 2026 was tabled in Parliament on 29 January.
According to the Economic Survey 2026, the Indian economy is expected to expand by 6.8-7.2% in FY27, supported by strong macro fundamentals and a series of regulatory reforms. The survey also found that India’s core and headline inflation rates are likely to be higher in FY27 than in FY26. However, it is unlikely to be a concern. As of November 2025, India's fiscal deficit stood at 62.3% of the Budget Estimates, and the government aims to attain a fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP by FY26, the survey noted.
Here is all you need to know about the India Budget 2026.
28 January: The Budget Session will commence at the Parliament with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both the Houses.
29 January: According to the provisional calendar issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the House will also meet on this day.
29 January: At 11 am, CEA V Anantha Nageswaran is expected to present the Economic Survey on this day. The Economic Survey, which presents a comprehensive state of the economy, is presented by the finance minister a day ahead of the Budget.
1 February: The finance minister will present the Budget 2026 at 11 AM at the Lok Sabha.
13 February: The first half of the Budget Session ends.
9 March: The second half of the Budget Session will begin on this day.
2 April: The final day of the Budget Session, after which Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.
Union Budget 2026 will be presented on 1 February 2026, Sunday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget on this day.
Budget 2026 will focus on the growth of India to a historic place through allocation to different sectors. The key sectors to look out for this year include railways, infrastructure, urban development, manufacturing, auto, defense, electronics, MSME, renewable energy and AI among others.
Other areas like healthcare, tourism, agriculture, and logistics are also likely to get allocations from the government for their benefit.
In last year's Budget 2025, Sitharaman gave a mega boost to Indian taxpayers by cutting income tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh, benefitting millions of middle-class taxpayers. For the salaried class, the non-taxable income under the new tax regime increased to ₹12.75 lakh after standard deduction. She also announced the New Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from 1 April.
Prior to 1964 the Economic Survey was part of the Budget presentation and served as an official economic record to inform budgetary discussions in Parliament. Thus, it was separated from the Union Budget to provide lawmakers and the public with important economic context, including data-driven views at the condition of the economy.
The document, by identifying challenges and other issues, also gives crucial context for policy direction.
The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance. It is headed by the Chief Economic Adviser.
The document presents an annual report on the Indian economy. It mainly details the finance ministry's analysis of the state of the economy, and reviews performance over the fiscal year, looking at indicators from growth and inflation to jobs, trade, and fiscal health.
The first Economic Survey was presented along with the Budget in 1950-51 but was separated since 1964.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on 19 January confirmed that Union Budget 2026 will be announced in Parliament on Sunday, 1 February.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier this month said the decision would be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs “at an appropriate time”.
It was also reported but not confirmed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the Budget on Sunday.
Expectations are high, as Budget 2026 will be the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second full-fledged Budget, amid its third consecutive term in power.
In 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget in February ahead of Lok Sabha elections, followed by the Union Budget 2025 in July after the government was voted to power.
The Union Budget is an annual exercise under which India's finance minister presents the country's financial statement for the year. As per Article 112 of the Constitution, the Budget is announced before both Houses of Parliament.
The Union Budget includes estimated annual receipts and expenditure of the following financial year, besides key policy and reform proposals for future developments and projects.
Union Budget 2026 is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth straight presentation of the country's annual financial statement in Parliament.
She will become the first finance minister to present nine back-to-back Budgets this year. In 2028, Sitharaman is set to tie with former Indian Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of presenting 10 Budgets in Parliament.
Good morning and welcome to Livemint's extensive coverage of Union Budget 2026. Days ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech on 1 February (Sunday), we bring you the latest news and updates ahead of India's eagerly awaited finance event.
