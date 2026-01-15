Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE Updates: Which sectors will Nirmala Sitharaman focus on? What experts expect this year

Budget 2026 Expectations Live Updates: The countdown to Budget 2026 has already started as the biggest business event of India is only a few weeks away. This is the 88th Budget that will be presented in the Parliament since India gained its independence. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2026 on 1 February, Sunday.
This is the first time that the Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday. Budget 2026 is the second full-year budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government 3.0, as well as FM Sitharaman's ninth Budget.
What to expect from Budget 2026?
Ahead of Budget 2026, experts and stakeholders across industries have put forward their expectations from the government. Sectors like real estate, defence, aviation, education, export and jewellery among others are counting on FM Nirmala Sitharaman to open up her purse for their benefits. Along with this, taxpayers are also expecting more income tax reforms, after the government in the last Budget made huge changes to the new tax regime, effectively making the income tax nil for those earning below ₹12 lakh per annum.
Budget 2026 is expected to focus on key sectors like railways, MSMEs, defence, infrastructure, and green energy. It is also expected to carry forward the consumption push of last year.
On 1 February, Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth Budget — just short of the record created by Moraji Desai where he announced 10 budgets. Sitharaman is the only finance minister of India to present nine budgets in a row.
“We expect the Budget to advance initiatives and incentives that improve MSME credit access and accelerate green economy investments aligned with India’s SDG priorities. MSMEs account for ~30% of GDP, ~45% of exports, and over 20 Cr. jobs, yet face a credit gap exceeding ₹20 lakh crore. Addressing this through credit impetus and compliance rationalisation can materially lift employment and export competitiveness. Increased policy support for renewables, green mobility, and clean cooking sectors, which together represent $50Bn+ in annual investment potential, will strengthen medium to long term economic and climate resilience and meet our national green targets for 2030,” says Neha Juneja, founding member at IndiaP2P and EquiRize
“The recent change in the GST Exemption has made the Indian population aware of the importance of insurance in their life, but with the Union Budget coming soon, the insurance stakeholders will be expecting more from the Government in terms of deep structural reforms, which should not just be symbolic changes, but accelerate penetration, improve affordability, and strengthen consumer protection. Measures such as tax incentives for risk protection, micro-insurance support, distribution reforms, reduction of consumer grievances, and policy clarity on long-pending reforms like composite licensing are seen as key levers to sustain momentum,” says Ankita Srivastava, General Manager – Growth & Strategy at The Healthy Indian Project.
“The basic exemption limit of ₹4 lakh should be enhanced to ₹6 lakh for salaried employees. The new tax regime has removed most of the deductions and exemptions available under the old regime, such as Sections 80C and 80D for medical insurance premiums. This move has discouraged investments in tax-saving instruments. Although employees without business income are allowed to switch between the old and new tax regimes every year, this option should also be extended to employees with business income. At present, they are permitted to switch only once,” says CA Deepak Ukidave, Adjunct Faculty - Finance & Law, at K J Somaiya Institute of Management.
“Having successfully achieved E20 blending ahead of schedule, India now faces a productive surplus that requires urgent demand-side policy innovation. Budget 2026 should focus on incentivizing E100-ready infrastructure and accelerating the mandate for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to absorb this additional ethanol capacity. It will lead to a strategic shift toward ethanol-to-chemicals and high-value bio-based derivatives is essential. This budget must provide the fiscal framework to transition from fuel blending to a global leadership role in the Sustainable Chemical economy,” says Dr Sangeeta Srivastava, Executive Director at Godavari Biorefineries
The upcoming Union Budget 2026 is expected to be a key trigger for the industrial sector, with higher government allocation likely to support a recovery in domestic ordering, particularly for infrastructure and capital goods companies, according to a report by HDFC Securities Institutional Research.
The report highlighted that road awards by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have remained subdued so far in FY26, raising expectations that the Budget could provide additional support to revive project awarding.
In a bid to strengthen India's gem and jewellery competitiveness amid a challenging trade landscape, the gems and jewellery sector has sought targeted duty rationalisation, procedural reforms and reduction in GST in the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27.
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), in its pre-Budget recommendations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has made several proposals to make Indian exports more cost-efficient and position India as a diamond trading and value-discovery centre.
The government is unlikely to unveil any major "big ticket" direct tax reforms in the Union Budget for 2026, as the Centre has already implemented the most significant changes through the new Income Tax Act, Deloitte India Partner Sumeet Hemkar said on Wednesday.
"I feel the big ticket direct tax reform has already happened, which is in the form of the new Income Tax Act that we have now," Hemkar told ANI in an exclusive interview. "That was the big ticket item which the government has already put into effect."
