Budget 2026 sectoral expectations: Manufacturers anticipate policy and exports support, GST reforms, funding, incentives

Budget 2026 sectoral expectations: With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled set to announce Budget 2026 tomorrow, India's manufacturing sector has listed its expectations from the Centre.
Top on the list of demands are GST rationalisation, input cost recalibration, funding lines, policy and incentive measures, continued focus on infrastructure, skill development, and ease of doing business.
“A supportive budget can accelerate local manufacturing and strengthen India’s position as a reliable production hub for domestic and export markets. The Make in India initiative and sustained policy support can help domestic manufacturers scale up, innovate, and compete globally,” noted Andre Eckholt, MD at Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa.
Tabled in Parliament ahead of the Budget speech, the Economic Survey sets the tone for India's economic approach and provides a snapshot of the government’s assessment of the economy. The document this year was tabled by Sitharaman before both houses of Parliament on 29 January (Thursday).
Economic Survey 2026 projected FY26 growth at 7.4% as per the first advance estimates released earlier this month. While stating that the Indian economy is expected to expand at 6.8-7.2% in FY27, supported by strong macro fundamentals and a series of regulatory reforms, as per the Economic Survey 2025-26.
It also projected real GDP growth in FY27 in the range of 6.8 to 7.2%. “The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism,” it stated.
On manufacturing in particular, the document called for policies that raise India’s domestic savings and make the sector more competitive, lower cost of capital, and reduce overreliance on foreign funding.
It said that policies that support firm-level scale and deregulation, improve logistics, infrastructure and trade facilitation, deepen technological capabilities and R&D, and enable sustained participation in global value chains can strengthen productivity and margins in manufacturing.
Thus, policy is likely to look at expanding exports by 2035 by boosting manufacturing through structural changes rather than with hefty spending.
Budget 2025 revised FY25 fiscal deficit to 4.8%, with fiscal deficit target for FY26 at 4.4%. For FY25, the revised estimate for total receipts (excluding borrowings) stood at ₹31.47 lakh crore, with net tax receipts at ₹25.57 lakh crore. The revised estimate for total expenditure was ₹47.16 lakh crore, including ₹10.1 lakh crore of capex.
Incentives for domestic manufacturers, support for reduced import dependence, cost cutting and ease of doing business; besides expectations for lower duties, GST rationalisation and funds allocation are among the top demands.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.