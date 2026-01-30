Budget 2026 sectoral expectations: A look at allocations last year and what real estate players want now from Centre

Budget 2026 sectoral expectations: With just two days left for the Union Budget 2026 speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the real estate sector has laid out its expectations from the Centre.
Top on the list of demands are tax incentives to help accelerate homebuying and improve availability of affordable housing. Sudhir Pai, CEO of Magicbricks noted that their data indicates a clear market shift where supply has begun to rise steadily across key cities, but while housing sentiment has rebounded, high entry costs continue to limit participation from a large pool of middle-income buyers.
Notably, the Economic Survey 2025-26, which sets the tone for the government's economic approach and provides a snapshot of the Centre’s assessment of the economy was tabled on 29 January.
The document projected FY26 growth at 7.4% as per the first advance estimates released earlier this month. While stating that the Indian economy is expected to expand at 6.8-7.2% in FY27, supported by strong macro fundamentals and a series of regulatory reforms, as per the Economic Survey 2025-26.
It also projected real GDP growth in FY27 in the range of 6.8 to 7.2%. “The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism,” it stated.
Budget 2025 revised FY25 fiscal deficit to 4.8%, with fiscal deficit target for FY26 at 4.4%. For FY25, the revised estimate for total receipts (excluding borrowings) stood at ₹31.47 lakh crore, with net tax receipts at ₹25.57 lakh crore. The revised estimate for total expenditure was ₹47.16 lakh crore, including ₹10.1 lakh crore of capex.
Industry leaders have warned of a wide gap between premium housing and mass affordability, that has emerged as the sector’s most pressing challenge. The situation has prompted urgent calls for policy intervention in Budget 2026.
- Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group, describes the current situation as a “perplexing point in India’s housing history.” According to ANAROCK Research, the total value of homes sold in 2025 rose 6% year-on-year to nearly ₹6 lakh crore. Institutional investments also surged 51% in 2024 to $8.9 billion. However, these topline figures mask a sharp contraction in volumes, with the number of homes sold falling 14% in 2025.
“The market now clearly favours the rich,” Puri notes, pointing to a 170% spike in luxury home sales, even as affordable housing languishes. Affordable homes accounted for just 18% of total supply in 2025, down sharply from 38% in 2019, highlighting what he calls a “structural crisis” rather than a cyclical slowdown.
Developers argue that the economics of affordable housing no longer add up while policy framework also lags. Margins in the segment hover around 10–12%, compared with 25–30% for premium projects. Rising land prices, elevated construction costs, and prolonged approval timelines have further eroded viability, they added.
Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, Director, Group Promoter’s Office, MD, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) noted, “We are expecting a budget that brings together infrastructure led growth with tax clarity and housing focused reforms that can create a strong foundation for the residential real estate sector, allowing it to contribute meaningfully to economic growth while addressing the evolving needs of Indian homebuyers.”
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.